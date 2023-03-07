Harman’s Aura Studio 3 speaker with ambient light FX drops from $300 to $185 Prime shipped

Justin Kahn -
Portable Bluetooth SpeakerswootHarman Kardon
Reg. $300 $185
Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Bluetooth Speaker

Woot is now offering the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $184.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $300 directly from Harman Kardon, this is up to $115 in savings and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, an Amazon renewed model will run you $199 right now. Its unique, eye-catching translucent approach presents a domed design made from “premium materials” with ambient light effects and what the brand refers to as exceptional 360 degree audio. This model “pairs room-filling audio with integrated ambient light effects with a water wave ripple movement to experience your music in a new, visually dynamic way.” You can also expect a built-in subwoofer-like experience here (45Hz – 20KHz) as well your typical Bluetooth streaming functionality to play songs/audio from all of your smart devices. Head below for more details. 

If you don’t care for the statement-piece design of the Aura 3 above and the price tag it comes with or are just looking for something more portable, despite the sizable savings here today, a more modest sound maker might be worth consideration. Something like OontZ’s latest Cylinder Portable Bluetooth Speaker at just $25 will save you a ton, deliver similar Bluetooth functionality, and comes from one of the more popular budget-friendly brands out there. Just don’t expect it start any conversations like the Aura 3

The deal we are still tracking on Sony’s latest X-Series portable Bluetooth speaker might deliver a more middle ground option for some folks. It’s going to cost you quite a bit more than the Oontz at $95, but it is still well below the HK model featured above and delivers a more portable form-factor as well. Get a closer look at it right here

Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Elevate your home with the timeless, iconic design of the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 for 360 degrees of beautiful sound. A stunning Bluetooth speaker that looks as good as it sounds. It pairs room-filling audio with integrated ambient light effects, a water wave ripple movement to experience your music in a new, visually dynamic way. With a domed design as understated as its small footprint, this piece blends in beautifully with your décor, in any room of your home.

