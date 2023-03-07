Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor packs in Quantum mini-LEDs

Providing a premium gaming experience for PCs and consoles, the latest addition to the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor lineup is now available for purchase. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor uses the brand’s Quantum mini-LEDs to achieve more vivid colors and greater contrast, and this monitor meets the requirements to achieve VESA’s DisplayHDR 600 certification alongside HDR 10+ support. While the price may seem steep, you also get smart TV features such as Samsung’s Smart Hub, Game Bar, and Flex Move Screen. Ready to learn what makes this monitor tick? Head below the fold to keep reading.

4K, high-refresh-rate gaming with Quantum colors

What makes the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 stand out among all the other gaming monitors on the market is its implementation of the brand’s Quantum mini-LEDs in the panel, which offers benefits similar to what you’d get with OLED without burn-in concerns. Quantum is in the name here because there is a layer of Quantum dots above the mini-LED backlighting that provides more vibrant colors. While each pixel here isn’t self-illuminating, you do have many more local dimming zones than standard edge-lit monitors, which leads to a dynamic contrast ratio of up to 1,000,000:1 with certification for the VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard and support for HDR 10+ content playback providing the HDR horsepower.

You’ll find the Neo G7 43-inch comes running at 4K and 144Hz with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ensuring your games run smoothly with no tearing. This refresh rate is accompanied by 1ms MPRT response times, so there should be little to no ghosting when fully utilizing the display.

Smart TV features in a gaming monitor

What also sets some of Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitors out of the pack is the integration of Smart TV functionality. The biggest part of this functionality has to be the Samsung Gaming Hub which supports game streaming directly on the monitor without the need for any other PC or console to be connected. It supports streaming over Wi-Fi from partners such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming. There is also the Game Bar, which allows for FPS, aspect ratio, HDR, and variable refresh rate adjustments while gaming. One unique feature here is the Flex Move Screen setting which allows you to change the screen size down as low as 20 inches which can make it easier to game competitively. Outside of gaming, you’ll also have access to streaming apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube through the Samsung Smart Hub. This is perfect for those who are living in small apartments or a college dorm and use their monitor as their TV as well.

Availability

The all-new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor is shipping now from a variety of retailers within the United States at an MSRP of $999.99. Head below for links to where you can order this monitor today.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the $1,000 price point is steep, it is important to factor in that this is a mini-LED monitor with Quantum Dots in the 43-inch size class. Not to mention, you’re gaming at 4K 144Hz with FreeSync Premium Pro support. I believe this is a great deal given all the features you’re getting packed inside.

