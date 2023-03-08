Rest your M2 Pro MacBook on this adjustable aluminum stand at just $12 (Save 45%)

The official Nulaxy Amazon storefront now offers its Adjustable Aluminum MacBook Stand for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $22, you’re looking at 45% in savings as well as a new all-time low. This is one of the first notable price cuts so far, too. Sporting an aluminum build that’ll pair quite well with all of the gear in your Apple setup, this affordable MacBook stand elevates your machine 6 inches off the desktop. It’s a notable solution for helping tackle back strain or just lifting up your screen closer to eye level, with an adjustable design that can be raised or lowered. There’s also some cooling benefits from the open-back design to complement its minimalistic build. Head below for more.

At just $12, there really aren’t going to be any options out there that arrive at such a solid mix of value and reliability. We’ve been recommending Nulaxy gear here at 9to5 for years now, with our readers largely agreeing with the same sentiments you’ll find from reviewers over at Amazon. So while you could try your luck on any of the options available on Amazon right now that might be a few dollars less, the Nulaxy option is much better bet.

As for the latest and greatest from Twelve South, last month the brand just launched its new edition of HiRise Pro stand for M2 MacBooks. While there’s the same premium design as we’ve come to expect from the brand, it also does more than just elevate your MacBook to eye level. There’s now an integrated MagSafe charging slot to round out the premium package.

Nulaxy MacBook Stand features:

The adjustable laptop stand is the perfect addition to your workspace. This adjustable height which ranges from 6.1 inches/15.5 cm to 7.9 inches/20 cm, allows you to adjust the height based on your needs and preferences. It’s great for anyone who wants to use it at home or in the office, or as a gift for someone else. Nulaxy LS11 computer stand for laptop has a U-shaped structure that reduces the contact area with the computer and has better air circulation, which helps prevent overheating.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!