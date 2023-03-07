Anker launches new 47W Nano 3 GaN charger with dual USB-C design in three colorways [deal]

Last fall, Anker launched its new flagship Nano 3 charger that was specifically geared for iPhone 14. Sporting several matching colorways and the latest GaN tech, today the company is bringing much of that design to an even more capable package. The new Anker 47W Nano 3 charger arrives with the same GaN power circuits, just with a 2-port USB-C build. Arriving with a launch discount attached, Anker’s latest charger is detailed below.

Anker debuts new 47W Nano 3 charger

The latest expansion to Anker’s lineup of USB-C chargers has now arrived! Iterating on another one of its newest releases, the even more recent debut takes one of our favorite chargers of 2022 and packs it into an even more capable design. The new Anker Nano 3 47W not only can dish out more power than its predecessor, but also charge two devices at once.

The folding plug design largely resembles the base model launched last year, sporting a two-tone design for each of its three colorways. The front plate complements the rest of the build with two USB-C slots which come powered by the internal Gallium Nitride charging module. It can provide 45W of maximum output to a single device at a time, while plugging in a pair of gadgets will drop that to 27W from one port and 20W from the other.

All of that tech gets packed into three different colorways. There’s traditional white and black designs as we’d expect to see from a wall adapter this days, but also a fun blue style to round out the batch. So while there aren’t quite as many colorways as with the standard Nano 3 offering, the new 47W model still breaks the mold of your average charger.

Save on Anker’s latest with a launch discount

Now available for purchase from Anker’s official Amazon storefront, the new 47W Dual USB-C Nano 3 charger typically clocks in at the $39.99 MSRP. Right now, though, there is special pricing that discounts the new release down to $33.99 to celebrate its launch.

We’ll hopefully be getting our hands on the new Anker 47W Nano 3 charger in the coming weeks here, but in the meantime you can get a better look at what to expect from our review of the 30W offering. We put it to the test right alongside the iPhone 14 last fall, writing home about its convenient design as well as its fun styles, calling it the perfect addition to Apple’s latest handset.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!