ASUS’ latest ROG Strix Flare II 100% RGB Mechanical Keyboard sees first drop to $130 low

Amazon is now offering the latest ASUS ROG Strix Flare II 100% RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 28% discount, or solid $50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked while also being the first discount to date. For comparison, this same model currently goes for $180 from B&H. The keyboard comes equipped with ROG NX Blue clicky switches which all have vibrant RGB backlighting and are controlled using Aura Sync. Dedicated media keys allow you to quickly adjust the volume or control music without having to leave your game. You’ll have 100% anti-ghosting with N-Key rollover so you can rest assured that every keystroke is read and there is even a Windows lock key that disables the Windows key so you don’t accidentally open the start menu while gaming. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Unlike the keyboard above, CORSAIR is instead using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your office keyboard but don’t want something as flashy as the models above? We’re also tracking the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac marked down to $137, the new all-time low price. Logitech first brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare II 100% RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Metal media control keys are arranged so they’re right at your fingertips, and can be programmed into hotkeys. Turn the scroll wheel to adjust volume or mute audio, and use the knob to reverse or skip tracks, pause or play.

A high-speed USB microcontroller delivers an 8000 Hz polling rate that refreshes input up to 8X faster than competitor keyboards, reducing delay from 1 millisecond to a mere 0.125 ms.

ROG NX mechanical switches with lubricated stem for a smooth click feel, lubricated base housing to eliminate spring bouncing noises, fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for great keystroke feel with great keystroke consistency.

