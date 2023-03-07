Ninja’s Mega Kitchen blender and mixer system does it all for $120 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen Blender System for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200, very similar models are selling for $160 on sale at Best Buy right now and today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. This $80 in savings is matching the lowest we have tracked on this particular model outside of a couple brief holiday and Black Friday offers to $100 last year. You’re looking at a 1500W 2-in-1 system that delivers typical blending action and also doubles as a food processor in a single unit – it can even “mix up to 2-pounds of dough in 30 seconds.” An included dough blade is joined by an 8-cup food processor bowl, 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cup with to-go lid for your smoothies and protein shakes, the stacked blade array, chopping blade, and the pro extractor blades are all included in the package as well. More details below.

Prefer something more compact in the personal category instead? I seem to do just fine with something like the $60 Ninja Fit when it comes to light meal preparations, smoothies, protein shakes, and things of that nature. Just don’t expect to be doing anything even close to mixing dough in something like this.

When it comes to all-in-one kitchen appliances, you’ll want to at least scope out the deal we are tracking on Ninja’s Speedi air fryer cooker before you head over to our home goods hub for more. Another good example of that is with Ninja’s originally $300 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 air fry grill that is now down at $80 in Amazon renewed condition. Take a closer look at that deal right here.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen Blender System features:

1500-watt motor base to power through ingredients whether your blending or food processing. 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies. 64 oz. max liquid capacity. 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl provides perfect, even chopping and makes up to 2 lbs. of dough in 30 seconds. 16 oz. Nutri Ninja Cup with To-Go Lid is perfect for creating personalized juices and smoothies to take on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!