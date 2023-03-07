Bring home a Bartesian K-Cup style cocktail maker at $70 off today, now $300 shipped

You can now score the Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine for $299.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $370, this is 20% off the going rate, the best we can find, and the first notable discount of the year. This is matching the official Black Friday price from last year, although we did see it drop some $6 lower than this come mid December. If you’re not familiar with what a Bartesian machine is, you’re essentially looking at the Keurig of cocktail makers. Users pre-load the side containers up with four of your favorite liquors (tequila, gin, whiskey, vodka, or whatever else), drop in one of the Bartesian drink capsules, and that’s it. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here and then head down below for additional details.

You’ll find plenty of flavors and cocktail capsule options on Amazon to use with the Bartesian above. But one good place to start is with the The Classic Collection Cocktail Mixer Capsules. This way you can try a few different cocktail flavors in one go for $15 Prime shipped so you know where to invest your cash moving forward.

For more kitchen and cooking gear on sale, head over to our home goods hub. Just this morning we saw Ninja’s Mega Kitchen blender and mixer system drop down to $120 shipped, but you’ll also find notable deals live on Breville espresso machines, a range of Ninja cookers, and even Govee’s Dual Probe Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer. Browse through for yourself right here.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker features:

Create endless craft cocktails in the comfort of home — no need to measure or pour. Just insert a cocktail capsule into your Bartesian drink mixer machine, select your preferred strength and press mix. The system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and mixes your cocktail in seconds. Bartesian cocktail machine capsules were created by master mixologists and include the ingredients for favorites like margaritas, whiskey sours, old fashioneds and more. Bartesian offers all the benefits of a fully-equipped bar, without the time and expense of stocking various juices, bitters, simple syrups and other ingredients. All you need to worry about is having your preferred whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila on hand.

