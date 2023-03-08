Save 31% on CORSAIR’s Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset at new all-time low of $125

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset for $124.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 31% discount, or solid $55 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. We have previously seen this headset go for as much as $200 but it has hovered around $180 in recent times. Powered by dual 50mm drivers, the Virtuoso delivers virtual 7.1 surround sound while gaming so you can hear where enemies are coming from with the detachable microphone allowing you to easily communicate with teammates. Using CORSAIR’s Slipstream Wireless technology, you can game wirelessly with the USB dongle or connect a 3.5mm or USB cable for even broader platform compatibility. Speaking of the USB cable, that is how you’ll be able to play back high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz audio. Head below for more.

Update 3/8 @ 10:51 a.m: Amazon is currently also offering the CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset for $54.99 shipped. Down from its usual $100 price, this 45% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $1 of the all-time low. Discord certified, the HS60 is perfect for hearing enemies approaching while letting your teammates hear you clearly. Plush memory foam earcups and design allow for a comfortable experience during those long sessions.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the Virtuoso, this headset is wired only, though that increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to compare these headsets against another option before committing to one? We’re also tracking the ASUS ROG Delta Origin Gaming Headset marked down to $68, a new all-time low price. Coming with a USB-C connector, you will be able to use this gaming headset across multiple different platforms with ease, all while experiencing “clear highs and punchy bass” thanks to the ASUS-exclusive Essense drivers. The microphone here can be detached when not in use to ensure you’re not picked up, but when you want to be heard you can rest assured with its Discord and Teamspeak certifications. The on-earcup controls can toggle the RGB accent lighting alongside the volume and microphone mute toggle.

CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Uncompromising sound quality: A matched pair of precisely tuned 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers deliver immersive 7.1 surround sound with a frequency range of 20hz-40,000hz – double that of typical gaming headsets.

Comfort is king: Premium memory foam earpads that conform to the shape of your head, along with a lightweight headband deliver pillow-soft, long-lasting comfort, enabling you to play for hours on end.

Wide device compatibility: Connect to virtually any device including PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo switch, and mobile with wired 3.5mm, usb, or Slipstream Wireless.

