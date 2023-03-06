ASUS’ USB-C ROG Delta Origin Gaming Headset falls to new all-time low of $68 (Save 32%)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Delta Origin Gaming Headset for $67.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 32% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this headset model while also being the second major price drop to date. Coming with a USB-C connector, you will be able to use this gaming headset across multiple different platforms with ease, all while experiencing “clear highs and punchy bass” thanks to the ASUS-exclusive Essense drivers. The microphone here can be detached when not in use to ensure you’re not picked up, but when you want to be heard you can rest assured with its Discord and Teamspeak certifications. The on-earcup controls can toggle the RGB accent lighting alongside the volume and microphone mute toggle. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $44. This headset is wired as well, though it uses a 3.5mm audio jack rather than USB-C. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to add some accent lighting to your gaming battlestation? We’re currently tracking the latest Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller marked down to $70, the second-best price to date. Designed to give your gaming setup a visual upgrade, you’ll find these light bars feature the latest functionality from Govee. In fact, these lights are supported with the Govee/Razer Synapse 3 plugin that we wrote about last year, meaning it’ll make for a more immersive setup in all ways. There’s a smart desktop dial controller that allows you to adjust the brightness, turn the light bars on or off, and even change the modes or colors.

ASUS ROG Delta Origin Gaming Headset features:

CRYSTAL CLEAR HIGHS, PUNCHY BASS – The exclusive ASUS Essence drivers on ROG Delta Origin have been updated with Audio Signal Diversion technology and have a circular wall that helps separate high-, low- and mid-frequency sounds. This reduces interference between frequency ranges, resulting in incredibly clear audio.

ERGONOMIC D-SHAPED EAR CUP – ROG Delta Origin has ergonomic, D-shaped ear cups that more closely match the shape of human ears compared to oval ear cups, reducing the unnecessary contact area by 20% for a better, more comfortable fit, especially when the headset is worn for long periods.

MULTI-PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY – The USB-C connector on ROG Delta Origin enables connections to nearly every gaming platform—laptops, consoles and mobile devices—to let you enjoy industry-leading audio performance, anytime, anywhere.

