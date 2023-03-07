NZXT Player: Three pre-built PC – First impressions of the 1440p power-house [Video]

Building a PC from the ground up can be a rewarding experience that helps to better understand the whole system if there are issues or the time comes to upgrade. But with parts shortages and pricing, sometimes you want to open a single box and have a PC that just works. The NZXT Player: Three is a higher-end option from its new Player series of pre-built PCs – and with an Intel 13700KF and an RTX 4070 Ti, it’s a direct comparison to the from-scratch H9 build we completed earlier this year. So be sure to hit the video below and see all of the details of the new NZXT Player: Three pre-built gaming PC.

Quick Specs:

CPU: Intel 13700KF

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

SSD: WD_Black SN850X 1TB

Motherboard: MSI Z690 Pro Wi-fi

Cooler: Kraken X63

PSU: XPG 750W modular

Case: NZXT H7 Flow

Windows 11 Home

MSRP: $2,499

NZXT Player lineup

In all, there are six PCs in NZXT’s new Player lineup. Options include base and “Prime” options for Player: One, Player: Two, and Player: Three.

Prices start at $1,050 for Player: One, which features an i5-12400F CPU and an RTX 3050 GPU. Prices grow incrementally all of the way up to the Player: Three Prime, which tops the line at $3,899 and packs an Intel 13900KF as well as an RTX 4090. For those who demand the max performance, that’s the one to pick up.

NZXT Player: Three: Video

Out of the box

One major benefit of a pre-build PC is that getting it set up is as simple as pulling it out of the box, attaching the Wi-Fi antennas, and turning it on. Everything has been checked ahead of time to ensure that it all works.

Along with the computer, NZXT includes all of the extra documentation and hardware like the power supply modular cables, mounting screws for the case, and even the GPU anti-sag kit.

Of course, you’ll have to provide your own peripherals. NZXT carries most of what’s necessary, though, with a keyboard, mouse, monitor, and even a streaming microphone. They may not be our top picks in their respective categories, but NZXT is making it simple to get up and running with a new PC.

Case + build

The NZXT Player: Three is built in the H7 Flow. We won’t go super in-depth about the case in this article, but you can check out Patrick’s review of the case here.

From my experience, the cable management seems solid on the build. Removing the side panel (which is easy thanks to the lack of any thumbscrews) reveals a tidy arrangement with plenty of room for expandability.

CPU and GPU

What interested me most about this model from the Player series of pre-built PCs is that the CPU and GPU are nearly identical to the NZXT H9 build that we just completed from the ground up. In that case, we used a 13700K instead of the KF and an XLR8 RTX 4070 Ti from PNY.

So far in my experience, this combo is perfect for 1440p gaming. I can run Warzone 2, Battlefield 2042, and Forza Horizon 5 all at max settings all well in excess of 100FPS.

NZXT Player: Three: Thermals

The cooler is a bit smaller than the H9 build, and there are fewer fans inside the case. That makes the overall build quieter than the H9, but it does run a few degrees warmer. In normal gaming conditions that layout doesn’t cause any issues, though, with the GPU never getting above 54°C even when running the Heaven benchmark for over 10 minutes.

Running Prime95 to really stress test the CPU took temps up to 88°C when under full load, though. But normal gaming won’t ever stress the system that much.

Pricing: Pre-built vs. self-built

The Player: Three is priced at $2,499, and in my research, all of the components can be sourced separately for about $2,169. There is a premium there to get a PC shipped to your door ready-to-game right out of the box but that can be a huge benefit.

NZXT is hoping to have these available to ship either the same day or shortly after. Purchasing separate pieces can sometimes mean you have to wait a few days for all of the components to arrive and then spend the time assembling the PC. And while there has never been a better time to build a computer thanks to all of the tutorials available, if it’s your first time, it will probably take a bit of time to put it together.

That being said, I think it is a rewarding experience to build your own PC. If you’ve never done it, I do think it’s worth doing it at least once. Speaking from experience, just make sure to schedule extra time for troubleshooting.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall pre-built PCs are a handy way to get into gaming, and the NZXT Player: Three seems to be a solid option.

Be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys.com, as soon we’ll be comparing it directly with the Maingear MG-1 Shroud Edition | Diamond pre-built PC, which also has a 13700K and a 4070Ti and costs $250 more than the Player: Three. It will be interesting to take a close look at what sets them apart.

