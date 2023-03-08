Save on Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones at Amazon starting from $350 (Reg. $600+)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Motorola Edge+ 2022 5G Smartphone for $459.99 shipped. Originally selling for $1,000, this has more recently been going in the $700 range and now lands at the second-best price to date. This is $40 under our previous mention from the beginning of the year and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Everything for the Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

A slightly newer addition to the Motorola Android stable, the Edge 2022 smartphone arrives at a more affordable price point. Cutting down the price to $349.99, this handset is a bit more affordable than the lead deal but does come with some trade-offs. While it does share a 144Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity as the flagship above, this lower-end model steps down to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Even so, if you’re looking to save every penny possible, those downgrades might be worth the added cash. Especially with the discount from the usual $600 going rate, which now lands at the all-time low for only the third time.

As far as other Android devices go, our guide is packed with some notable offers right now as the new work week has hit its halfway point. Those who don’t need the latest and greatest are currently the most in luck, as Amazon is clearing out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at the second-best prices to date from $900 thanks to $300 discounts across several storage capacities.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

