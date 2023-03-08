WD_BLACK’s 1TB D30 solid-state game drive drops down to $100 for today only, plus more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Solid-State Game Drive for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy and more like $120 directly from Western Digital and at Amazon, this is matching our previous mention and at least $20 in savings. It comes within $5 of the lowest we have ever tracked, which was a limited-time offer for Black Friday last year, and the best we can find. For comparison’s sake, it also comes in at $17 under the price of the more modern and faster WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD, which is currently at within about $10 of the all-time low. The D30 clocks in at up to 900MB/s and doesn’t include the RGB lighting you’ll find on the P40 model. But you’re otherwise looking at a similar WD game drive setup with a metal-plated design and a purpose built game storage device. Head below for more details.

If you can make do without a gaming-specific storage device, some of the ongoing deals we are tracking on the Crucial models are delivering a ton of value with a range of the brand’s offerings now at new Amazon all-time lows. They were already some of the best bang for your buck portable SSDs out there, but we are now tracking prices starting from just $43 shipped on Amazon and all of the details are right here.

Stepping it up a notch from there, you’ll also want to scope out the price drops we are seeing on the 2022 model Samsung T7 Shield variants. The 1TB and 2TB models are now slightly below the price of the game drive SSD above, are even faster, and come in a protective rubberized shell. They are not made specifically for gaming, don’t feature that industrial-looking design, and there’s no built-in lighting, but they are still definitely worth a look anyway.

WD_BLACK 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive features:

Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games (As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.) (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Stylistically designed to sit alongside your console

Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to help minimize long load screens (Based on read speed and internal testing. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second.

