Breville’s automatic steel touchscreen espresso machine serves you lattes for $880 ($220 off)

Joining the more entry-level models we spotted on sale previously, Amazon is now offering the Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine (BES880BSS) down at $879.99 shipped. Regularly $1,100 and now matched at Best Buy, this is up to $220 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is $20 below the early Black Friday price from last year and matching the cash discount we tracked back in December for the first notable price drop since. The stainless steel model takes it up a notch from some of the other models on sale right now by way of its “intuitive touch screen display” that can deliver “pre-programmed cafe drinks in 3 easy steps.” ThermoJet heating, a built-in bean grinder, and digital temperature control (PID) are joined by the machine’s auto steam wand for frothy cappuccino, latte art, and much more. Head below for more details and information on some of the more affordable Breville machines on sale right now. 

As we mentioned above, there are some less feature-rich models marked down right now. While they might not offer the sort of automated espresso experience of the model above, and won’t include the touchscreen action, they are still quite capable, look great on the countertop in my experience, and come in at far more affordable price tags. Get a closer look at those models and the discounted prices right here

Then go swing by our home goods hub for more kitchen and cooking deals. Along with this deal on Chefman’s matte black steel electric kettle, we are also tracking a great deal on Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station that combines a pour-over setup with an auto measure scale and you can get all of the details you’ll need on this one while it’s still marked down right here

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine features:

  • The Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine helps you create third wave specialty coffee with ease with intuitive touch screen display with pre-programmed cafe drinks in 3 easy steps Grind Brew and Milk; You can easily adjust the coffee strength, milk texture and temperature to suit your taste.
  • Precise Espresso Extraction: Digital Temperature Control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature ensuring optimal espresso extraction
  • Faster Heat Up Time: Innovative ThermoJet heating system achieves the optimum extraction temperature in 3 seconds; Ready to make your best coffee without the wait
  • Automatic Micro Foam Milk Texturing: Auto steam wand allows you to adjust the milk temperature and texture to suit your taste; Delivering barista quality micro foam that enhances the flavor of the coffee and is essential for creating latte art

