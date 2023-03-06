Save $170 on this steel Breville Pro espresso machine with built-in grinder at $680, more

Amazon is now offering hundreds of dollars in savings on a range of Breville espresso machines. One standout here is the Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine (BES878BSS) at $679.95 shipped. Regularly $850 at both Amazon and Best Buy where it is now matched, this is up to $170 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Not only will these Breville machines look great up on the countertop, as far as I’m concerned, but they will also upgrade your at-home coffee game with fresh-made espresso and a built-in bean grinder at the same time. The onboard LCD screen with grinding and extracting progress animations is joined by the conical burr grinder, variable dose selections, a 54mm porta-filter, a 16-ounce stainless steel milk jug and a steam wand for “hand texture micro-foam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latté art.” Head below for more.

A more affordable Breville model that is also on sale right now is the Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine at $375 shipped. This now is $125 off the going rate at Amazon and delivers a similar-looking machine for less. Just don’t expect to get all the bells and whistles or the built-in conical burr grinder setup taking this route.

Another more affordable option to scope out before you head over to our home goods guide is the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. Clearly not as high-end an experience or build overall, it is also far less pricey at $160 shipped and is one of the more popular options in the price range. The rest of our home, kitchen, and cooking deals are waiting right here.

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine features:

The Breville Barista Pro delivers third wave specialty coffee at home with a single touch as the built in grinder with dose control delivers the right amount of coffee on demand for maximum flavor.

Faster heat up time: Innovative ThermoJet heating system achieves the optimum extraction temperature in 3 seconds with the instantaneous transition from espresso to steam. Ready to make your best coffee without the wait.

Microform milk Texturing: The powerful steam wand performs at the level that allows you to hand texture micro-foam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latté art.

19-22 Grams dose for full flavor: Achieve a consistent and balanced espresso using the right amount of ground coffee. The 54mm ports-filter with 19-22 grams is the key for full flavor and cafe quality coffee

