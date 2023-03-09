Grab the CourageJD Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset at the all-time low of $60

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackShark V2 Wired CourageJD Edition Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 45% discount, or a solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked only twice before today. Here you’ll be able to connect to your PC, consoles, or even your phone over the 3.5mm connector, though a USB DAC is included so you can have access to THX Spatial Audio on your Windows desktop. The removable Hyperclear Cardioid microphone used here has better voice isolation and can be tuned within the Razer Synapse software. Audio controls located on the headset make on-the-fly adjustments simple. As this is the CourageJD edition of the BlackShark V2, it comes with a nice dark blue and yellow color scheme which I personally like compared to the solid black of the original edition. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Razer BlackShark V2 to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Similar to the BlackShark V2 above, this headset is wired over 3.5mm so you retain the wide platform compatibility. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another headset to compare against? We’re also tracking the CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset marked down to $125, the new all-time low price. Powered by dual 50mm drivers, the Virtuoso delivers virtual 7.1 surround sound while gaming so you can hear where enemies are coming from with the detachable microphone allowing you to easily communicate with teammates. Using CORSAIR’s Slipstream Wireless technology, you can game wirelessly with the USB dongle or connect a 3.5mm or USB cable for even broader platform compatibility.

Razer BlackShark V2 CourageJD Edition Gaming Headset features:

THX 7.1 Surround Sound Capable: Provides industry-leading audio realism for in-game immersion by providing accurate spatial audio information beyond standard 7.1 surround sound directional cues

Comfort-Prioritized, Lightweight Design with Memory Foam Ear Cushions: Wrapped in plush leatherette, the foam’s improved density greatly reduces the headset’s clamping force, while a breathable fabric minimizes sweat and heat build-up generated by skin contact

Detachable Razer Hyperclear Cardioid Mic: Able to cut off ambient noise from the back and sides, the removable 9.9mm mic has better voice isolation and produces a truer recreation of your speech, which can be further tuned via Razer Synapse

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!