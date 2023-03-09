JBL’s 160W PartyBox Bluetooth speaker delivers synced lighting at $70 off, now $330 shipped

Amazon is now offering the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Speaker for $329.95 shipped. Regularly $400 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is $70 in savings and the lowest we can find. While we have seen it hit $300, those were limited sales at Woot with today’s price matching the Amazon all-time low. This model provides 160W of power alongside a dedicated Bass Boost function, 12 hours of wireless battery life, and an IPX4 splash proof design to protect it from mishaps, fun at the beach, and pool party action this summer. The usual smartphone audio streaming is joined by customizable settings via the JBL PartyBox app, you can also make use of synced color lighting with customizable strobes and patterns to take the party up a notch. More details below.

If you’re not on the hunt for larger party speaker with LED lighting and the like, the Bose pre-spring sale is now live and comes with a number of notable price drops. Bose makes some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers out there to my ears and, while they won’t be quite as big and powerful was some of the party models, they sound fantastic and are more than loud enough for modest gatherings with family and friends. Prices start from $89 and everything is detailed for you right here.

But if you’re looking for a serious conversation starter, the new GravaStar sci-fi Supernova Bluetooth speaker is where you need to be. We just went hands-on to give this futuristic robot-looking speaker a run for its money to help decide whether it’s right for you and for everyone else, you will find all of the ongoing speaker deals we are tracking right here.

JBL PartyBox 110 speaker features:

Whether you’re at home or outdoors, the JBL PartyBox 110 makes your music amazing with two levels of deep, adjustable bass and 160W powerful JBL Signature Sound. Power the party all day or all night. With 12 hours of playtime and a built-in rechargeable battery, the beat will go on (and on). Whether your guests are dancing on the beach or sipping drinks by the pool, the JBL PartyBox 110 is IPX4 splashproof so you never have to worry about the party getting too wet and wild.

