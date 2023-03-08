This smart meross 3-stage HEPA HomeKit air purifier is now 30% off at $84 shipped today

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit Air Purifier for $83.99 shipped. This model launched at $140 and more recently sells in the $120 range at Amazon. Today’s deal is more than $10 under our previous mention on a similar model from last year and the best price we can find. This is a relatively affordable way to add a HomeKit-compatible air purifier into your Apple smart home setup, but it also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. Its 3-stage H13 true HEPA filter is designed to capture “99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, removing pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, smoke, and other particles in the air.” Alongside its ability to cover 700-square foot spaces, it also boasts three speed settings and app control over alongside the voice command action. You can get more details on a very similar model in our hands-on review and be sure to head below for more details.

If you’re not particularly partial to a HomeKit-ready model above, something from the popular LEVOIT lineup might be a notable option. The LEVOIT Core Mini, for example, might not be as high-tech an option, but it is also far more affordable at $45 shipped on Amazon. It also comes in a more compact package making it a solid option for folks looking to move it from room to room as well.

Alongside the ongoing deal on these dual meross Homekit plugs at $10 each, our smart home hub is loaded with major price drops on a range of intelligent gear for around the home and office. These VOCOlinc Neon Rope Smart Lights that work with Siri are now at the lowest price we have tracked yet. You can land the 10 feet of smart rope lighting for just $30 shipped and everything you need is waiting right here.

meross Smart HomeKit Air Purifier features:

Voice Control: Smart WiFi air purifier compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or later), Apple Watch, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. You can control your hepa air purifier hands-free, just say “Hey Siri, turn on my air purifier”. Meross smart air purifier works with stable 2.4GHz network.

App Remote Control: Using Meross app to directly control air purifier anywhere anytime(with Internet access), always breathe fresh air when arrive at home. To enable HomeKit remote control, you need to set Apple devices like an Apple TV 4K, an iPad etc. in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home WiFi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online.

3-Stage H13 True HEPA Filter: With the activated carbon filter, meross air purifier captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, removing pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, smoke and other airborne particles in air.

