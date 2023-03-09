Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station with kettle and scale falls to $56

Amazon is offering the Mr. Coffee All-in-One Pour Over Brewing Station for $62.25 $56.03 shipped. For comparison, you’d spend $110 for this coffee station typically and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Ready to help take your coffee setup to the next level, this brewing station is a must for those who love a good cup of joe in the morning. You’ll find that it features both a pour over system as well as a kettle to have everything necessary to brew in one place. On top of that, there’s an auto measure scale which calculates the right amount of coffee and water to know how much of each to add to your brew. There’s even options to make two, four, or six cups of coffee depending on how much you need to start the day. Keep reading for more.

You’ll want to spend just a fraction of your savings to pick up this 100-pack of Number 2 paper filters, which are required for brewing with today’s lead deal. Coming in at just $7.50, this only adds $0.08 to the cost of each brew, a worthy trade-off in our opinion as it’ll keep the grounds out of your final cup of coffee and let you enjoy it even more.

For a more premium brewing experience, consider picking up the Breville Pro espresso machine that’s on sale for $170 off. Featuring a built-in grinder that allows you to enjoy fresh-ground espresso at any time, this brewer is on sale for $680 right now, making today a great time to upgrade your coffee station.

Mr. Coffee All-in-One Pour Over Brewing Station features:

Pour over uses optimal brewing temperatures, a precise water-to-coffee ratio, and a controlled water flow to create a super-flavorful cup. It’s a popular brewing method in today’s cafés. Make delicious pour over Coffee at home with the Mr. Coffee all in 1 at home pour over coffeemaker, its on screen, step by step guide walks you through the pour over process, so you get the right amount of Coffee and water at the optimal brewing temperature for great tasting pour over Coffee

