MSI’s professional CreatorPro X17 Laptop with RTX A3000 graphics sees first drop to $2,999

Amazon is now offering the MSI CreatorPro X17 i9/32GB/1TB/RTX A3000 Professional Gaming Laptop for $2,999 shipped. Normally going for $3,649, this 18% discount, or solid $650 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked. This is also the first price drop to date since launching in October. Do note that delivery is currently slated for the beginning of April. The X17 will come running Microsoft’s Windows 11 Pro operating system and will be powered by the 12th Gen Intel i9-12900HX 16-core processor and RTX A3000 GPU. The 17.3-inch 4K 120Hz display is Calman Verified with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for creative work with “vivid colors… for the ultimate creating experience” Wi-Fi 6E, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, a mini DisplayPort, and HDMI output round out this professional machine. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage and keep reading below.

While you have a lot of I/O here, you may want to have some extra when you’re working from home. In that case, you can take some of your savings and grab the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $264.50. Connecting over a single USB-C cable, the dock will provide 90W of Power Delivery to keep your machine powered while simultaneously adding dual 4K60Hz outputs or driving a single 8K30Hz display. Alongside supporting additional display outputs over USB-C, you gain an additional three USB-A Gen 2 5Gb/s ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB-A port for charging devices at 5V/1.5A, and a UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader for a professional office setup.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to add a gaming headset to your setup? We’re currently tracking the CourageJD edition Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset marked down to $60, the all-time low price. Here you’ll be able to connect to your PC, consoles, or even your phone over the 3.5mm connector, though a USB DAC is included so you can have access to THX Spatial Audio on your Windows desktop. The removable Hyperclear Cardioid microphone used here has better voice isolation and can be tuned within the Razer Synapse software. Audio controls located on the headset make on-the-fly adjustments simple. As this is the CourageJD edition of the BlackShark V2, it comes with a nice dark blue and yellow color scheme which I personally like compared to the solid black of the original edition.

MSI CreatorPro X17 i9/32GB/1TB/RTX A3000 Laptop features:

Brilliant Performance: The 12th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor, delivers high performance. Take on any tasks and applicaTions with ease.

4K Display: The 17.3″ 4K UHD, 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 display delivers an abundant color gamut, more vivid colors and faster display for the ultimate creating experience.

Blazing Performance: The perfect balance of power, performance and reliability to tackle complex workflows. The NVIDIA Quadro RTX A3000 is everything engineers, designers, and artist need to design their innovations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!