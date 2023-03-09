Pokémon’s upcoming Scarlet and Violet TCG set launches on March 31 with pre-order discounts

Pokémon’s latest trading card game expansion is slated to launch come the end of March, delivering the first chance to bring cards from Scarlet and Violet to your collection. Complete with over 200 new cards featuring Pokémon from Paldea and beyond, the upcoming TCG expansion is now seeing some pre-order discounts courtesy of Amazon ahead of shipping at the end of the month.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG pre-order deals now live

After seeing Crown Zenith usher in the final TCG expansion from the likes of Galar and the Sword and Shield era at the start of the year, the Pokémon Company is now focusing its eyes on the Paldea region. Slated to deliver the first expansion set of cards from Scarlet and Violet, the new set will be arriving with a whole new host of firsts for the trading card game.

Complete with well over 200 cards, the upcoming expansion will be officially launching on March 31. It’ll be the very first set in the Pokémon TCG to include cards themed around Scarlet and Violet, with a cast of favorites like the new Starters with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as plenty of other Smoliv, Pawmi, Maushold, Lechonk, and even some of the Paradox Pokémon, too.

This is also going to mark the grand return of EX Pokémon for the first time in ages. The game mechanic was more popular several years back, and is now being reintroduced into the game alongside new Tera Pokémon EX with refreshed art to go alongside the game’s crystalline appearances.

At launch, there will be two main ways to get in on the Scarlet and Violet TCG action. Pokemon’s popular Elite Trainer Box will likely be the best option for most Trainers, while those a little more dedicated towards scoring the new set will want to try their hand at the full booster box.

If you’re new here for the Pokémon TCG, Elite Trainer Boxes arrive as a perfect introduction to the card game. Available with one of two box arts to go alongside the 9th Generation Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon, each of the sets includes eight booster packs alongside plenty of other goodies like card sleeves, a players guide, rulebook, and other essentials for the card game.

The ETB normally sells for $60 direct from the Pokémon Center, but now courtesy of Amazon you can lock-in your order ahead of time with a pre-order discount. This drops the pack down to $49.30, with much of the same March 31 release date as buying direct from the company, which scores you just shy of 20% in savings on the upcoming release, too.

Also getting in on the pre-order savings is the Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet Booster Box. This package includes even more individual packs, but skips all of the extra gear in favor of maximizing your ability to get all of the cards you want from the new set. In total, you’re looking at 36 packs from the new expansion set, each of which come with nine cards.

Amazon is carrying the pre-order discounts over too, with a drop from the usual $160+ price tag direct from the Pokémon Company. Locking in your pre-order ahead of the end of the month will let you drop the price down to $127.63, or just $3.50 per pack.

9to5Toys’ Take

Trainers have been waiting for this set for months now, and the new Scarlet and Violet expansion is almost here. With the Pokémon Company unfortunately raising the prices on the Elite Trainer Box and Booster Box from previous sets, the pre-orders live today at least help you score the latest cards for less.

