Roku’s first in-house TVs launch today with Select and Plus lines with up to 75 inches in tow

Today, Roku’s first in-house smart TVs are finally available to purchase from Best Buy. With 11 models to pick among and sizes ranging from 24 to 75 inches, pricing on the lineup begins at $150 and goes up to $1,200 depending on what you opt for. While the Select lineup is more geared toward budget-focused setup, the Roku Plus series has a lot of top-tier features like local dimming, automatic brightness, Dolby Vision, QLED, Atmos support, and more. Sound like something you’d be interested in picking up? Keep reading to find all the details.

Roku’s new Select and Plus TVs have seem to be a great value

We’ll get the more entry-level announcement out of the way first here with the Roku Select TVs that are now available for purchase. There are both 1080p and 4K models of the Roku Select TVs, all of which come with Roku’s smarts built-in. There’s a voice remote included with each model, and all support AirPlay to enjoy video streaming from your Apple devices without any external hardware. the 4K models specifically have support for HDR10+ and automatic brightness, making them a solid choice for more budget-friendly setup.

However, the real star of the show is the Roku Plus series. Upgrading from a Select to a Plus TV will net you a lot of benefits. For starters, Roku is leveraging 4K Dolby Vision QLED panels here with local dimming. All of this combines to deliver the best picture possible for this type of panel, allowing you to enjoy movies or TV shows better than ever before. There’s also auto brightness similar to the 4K Select panels, and you’ll find a Roku Voice Remote Pro included in the box. This means you’ll have access to the Lost Remote Finder, personal shortcut buttons, and a rechargeable battery. On top of that, it’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and pairs natively with the new Roku Wireless Soundbar, Speakers, or Bass.

Pricing starts at $149.99 for the 24-inch HD Select and goes up to $1,199.99 for the 75-inch Plus. See below for an outline of all the pricing options.

Roku Select and Plus TV prices:

24-inch Select HD $150

32-inch Select HD $200

40-inch Select HD $280

43-inch Select 4K $320

50-inch Select 4K $380

55-inch Select 4K $430

65-inch Select 4K $600

75-inch Select 4K $800

55-inch Plus 4K $650

65-inch Plus 4K $800

75-inch Plus 4K $1,200

9to5Toys’ Take

Roku’s new TV lineup is the company’s first foray into having their own TVs built instead of partnering with another manufacturer. And, for a first time, the specs are honestly pretty good. The fact that the Plus models start at $650 and include both Dolby Vision and Atmos support, include the more premium remote, and also has local dimming, makes this a compelling option for your home theater. It’s also great to see the 75-inch Select model being offered for $800, which is a pretty good price for that size of a TV.

