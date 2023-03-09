Keep tabs on your gear with Tile’s Pro item tracker down at $28 shipped, more from $20

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTile
20% off From $20

Alongside some deals on the standard model, Amazon is now offering the 2022 Tile Pro item locator at $27.99 shipped. Regularly $35 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also within $3 of the lowest price have tracked and the first deal at Amazon since the holidays last year. Alongside the brand’s sort of tab-style form-factor and loop so you can affix it to just about anything, this is the pro-grade variant for a reason. It features a replaceable power source allowing it to remain useful well beyond the built-in battery of the standard Mate model. That’s on top of the much longer Bluetooth range for direct location tracking at up to 400-feet away joined by the usual Android and iOS companion app action that provides last known location data. You can even use it in reverse to locate your smartphone. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more deals. 

The aforementioned 2022 edition Tile Mate model is also on sale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and now within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low, this is a solid 20% price drop and one of the most affordable item trackers out there from a trusted brand. This one delivers much of the same feature set as the model above, just without the replaceable battery and a 250-foot Bluetooth range. 

While they don’t provide direct item tracking via your smartphone, you might want to take a closer look at the Tile Lost and Found Labels the brand launched at the end of last year. This affordable QR code-equipped stickers can be programmed with contact details or other data to help you locate misplaced items. Get a better idea of what they are capable of in our hands-on review right here

Tile Pro item locator features:

Pro is a powerful tracker for keys, backpacks, and purses. Water-resistant with an up to 400 ft. Bluetooth range, our loudest ring and up to 1-year replaceable battery, Pro easily attaches to anything you need to keep track of regularly. Just open the free Tile app and tap Find to locate your stuff. You can also double press the button on your Pro to ring and find your phone.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Tile

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Breville’s automatic steel touchscreen espresso m...
Here’s a better look at three new LEGO Indiana Jo...
Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Cas...
Hunter’s Mid Season Sale takes up to 40% off boot...
Pokémon’s upcoming Scarlet and Violet TCG set la...
Govee’s Bluetooth smart LED lightstrip syncs to y...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: El Hijo, Blit...
Logitech’s Craft Advanced Keyboard sports a customiza...
Load more...
Show More Comments