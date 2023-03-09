Keep tabs on your gear with Tile’s Pro item tracker down at $28 shipped, more from $20

Alongside some deals on the standard model, Amazon is now offering the 2022 Tile Pro item locator at $27.99 shipped. Regularly $35 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also within $3 of the lowest price have tracked and the first deal at Amazon since the holidays last year. Alongside the brand’s sort of tab-style form-factor and loop so you can affix it to just about anything, this is the pro-grade variant for a reason. It features a replaceable power source allowing it to remain useful well beyond the built-in battery of the standard Mate model. That’s on top of the much longer Bluetooth range for direct location tracking at up to 400-feet away joined by the usual Android and iOS companion app action that provides last known location data. You can even use it in reverse to locate your smartphone. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more deals.

The aforementioned 2022 edition Tile Mate model is also on sale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and now within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low, this is a solid 20% price drop and one of the most affordable item trackers out there from a trusted brand. This one delivers much of the same feature set as the model above, just without the replaceable battery and a 250-foot Bluetooth range.

While they don’t provide direct item tracking via your smartphone, you might want to take a closer look at the Tile Lost and Found Labels the brand launched at the end of last year. This affordable QR code-equipped stickers can be programmed with contact details or other data to help you locate misplaced items. Get a better idea of what they are capable of in our hands-on review right here.

Tile Pro item locator features:

Pro is a powerful tracker for keys, backpacks, and purses. Water-resistant with an up to 400 ft. Bluetooth range, our loudest ring and up to 1-year replaceable battery, Pro easily attaches to anything you need to keep track of regularly. Just open the free Tile app and tap Find to locate your stuff. You can also double press the button on your Pro to ring and find your phone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!