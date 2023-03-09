UGREEN 145W USB-C battery can power a 16-inch MacBook Pro with first discount to $120

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 145W 25,000mAh Portable USB-C Battery for $119.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $150, UGREEN’s latest battery just launched earlier this month and today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked. This battery has the ability to power, well, basically anything over USB-C. With up to 145W of PD output supported, you’ll be able to fully power a 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro without even breaking a sweat here. Of course, you’ll be able to charge three devices simultaneously as well. The most power-hungry unit will get up to 100W, while the other USB-C PD port will deliver 45W and the USB-A output can still send 18W to its connected device at the same time. All of this is backed by a 25,000mAh capacity for the battery which is more than enough to keep you going while away from home. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the 145W USB-C port, then consider picking up the Baseus 20000mAh portable battery for $48. While it doesn’t power a 16-inch MacBook Pro, you’ll find 65W USB-C PD output here, which is more than enough to run most other devices.

UGREEN 145W USB-C Battery features:

Equipped with PD3.0,QC3.0, and capable of 145W of fast charging speed! Fully charge a 2022 13″ Macbook Air in 90 minutes. Ugreen’s portable charge power bank comes with a massive 25,000mAh battery and a total power output of 145W! Completely recharge laptops up to 1.3 times and mobile devices up to 5.6 times. Easily recharge this 25,000mAh power bank in 2 hours with a 65W PD charger (not included). With our bi-directional technology, fast charge devices while fast recharging this portable charger.

