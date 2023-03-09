Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Case $5 (50% off), more

JE Products US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Case for $4.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal delivers 50% in savings from its normal $10 going rate, marking a new low that we’ve tracked for this case. Designed to fit your iPhone 14 Pro, this case has the ability to hold two cards inside of itself. This lets you keep an ID and your most-used credit card always on you without having to keep a wallet in your pocket. The case also features a TPU inner cover which helps to protect your iPhone against drops or tumbles, with a raised lip around both the screen and camera to offer additional protection for your device.
Precisely fit iPhone 14 Pro 6.1-inch. The card holder on the back can hold up to 2 essential cards securely. Always keep your credit card, debit card, ID card or driver’s license at hand without carrying a bulky wallet with you. The card holder with humanized hidden sliding door is simple to open or close, barely noticeable and it will not open by itself, so never worry you will lose your cards. Built with hard PC back and shockproof TPU inner cover, defend your device against accidental drops, bumps and scratches
