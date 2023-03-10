Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger falls to $45 low (Reg. $59), other chargers from $29

Amazon is now offering only the third chance to date to lock-in savings on Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger. After launching last spring, the accessory is now marked down to $45 shipped. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at the second discount that has dropped it this low as well as a match of the best price ever. This all-time low arrives to refuel both your iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, or any number of other Apple releases in a streamlined designed at 24% off. The compact build has a foldable plug with the usual white plastic finish you’d expect from an official accessory as well as a 35W output split across both of the USB-C ports. We also break down the experience further in our launch coverage.

Alongside the dual-port offering above, Amazon is also discounting some other official Apple USB-C chargers. Including three other options with varying power outputs, each one is matching the all-time low set just once before.

Other Apple USB-C chargers on sale:

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. We recently took a hands-on look at the new Fuel Brites USB-C offering from Case-Mate, which delivers some ultra-satisfying translucent tech in a 30W GaN package. You can read all about the charging experience in our review, though Shargeek also stepped in to showcase its upcoming Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C that takes a different, yet just as nostalgic approach thanks to a built-in working LED dimply.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger features:

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter allows you to charge two devices at the same time, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go. The compact size and folding prongs make it easy to pack and store. Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air. You can also use it with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods. `

