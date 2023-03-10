Save 40% on ASUS’ Gundam Edition ROG Strix Impact II Wired Gaming Mouse at $40

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Gundam Edition Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $67, this 40% discount, or solid $27 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen only once before while coming within $9 of the all-time low set back in November. The 6,200 DPI optical sensor used on this mouse polls at 1,000Hz to ensure fast response times and high precision which is important for competitive gaming. Over time, the switches will wear out and could start becoming problematic, but ASUS uses an exclusive push-fit switch socket to make it easy to replace them. There is even RGB lighting integrated into this mouse which is controlled by Aura Sync and can be synchronized with the rest of your system’s RGB lighting. DPI can also be adjusted on-the-fly with a dedicated button so you don’t have to leave your game to fine-tune your performance. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $35. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside your mouse? We’re currently tracking the latest ASUS ROG Falchion Ace 65% RGB Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down at $80 which is its first price drop to date. This specific model comes with ROG NX Brown switches to deliver an ultra-tactile response while gaming. The 65% design of the keyboard saves on desk space so your mouse has more room to maneuver around. One unique feature of the Falchion Ace is the dual USB-C connections allowing the keyboard to control two separate systems. This is very useful for those who have a gaming and streaming PC or work on their laptop and desktop at the same time.

ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Gundam Edition Gaming Mouse features:

We collaborated with professional gamers in the design of ROG Strix Impact II, resulting in ambidextrous ergonomics that are optimized for performance play and a comfortable grip, in a mere 79g frame. The 6,200 dpi sensor tracks at up to 220 ips and with a 1000 Hz polling rate, so you’re assured high precision, fast response and accurate control – and all without a hint of lag. Impact II even includes five programmable buttons, allowing you to tailor control for your game or play style.

