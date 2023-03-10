ASUS’ latest ROG Falchion Ace 65% Keyboard can control two desktops down at low of $80

Amazon is now offering the latest ASUS ROG Falchion Ace 65% RGB Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Launching for $120 back in December, this 33% discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked to date, saving you a solid $40 off the retail price. For comparison, this keyboard will still run you $120 from ASUS directly. This specific model comes with ROG NX Brown switches to deliver an ultra-tactile response while gaming. The 65% design of the keyboard saves on desk space so your mouse has more room to maneuver around. One unique feature of the Falchion Ace is the dual USB-C connections allowing the keyboard to control two separate systems. This is very useful for those who have a gaming and streaming PC or work on their laptop and desktop at the same time. The Falchion Ace also comes with an interactive touch panel on the left side which will allow you to quickly adjust the volume or even switch apps with the configuration handled in ASUS software. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $63. Similarly to the ASUS keyboard above, this Logitech model uses tactile switches. You’ll also have white LED backlighting on every key here which is a slight downgrade compared to the RGB lighting with the ASUS keyboard. The G413 TKL SE is also a tenkeyless keyboard which is slightly larger than the Falchion above but misses the num pad. Full 6-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to grab a wireless gaming keyboard instead? We’re still tracking the older ASUS ROG Falchion 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $100, the third-best price to date. You’ll find similar features to the Falchion Ace above though with the benefit of wireless connectivity and 450-hour battery life. You always have the option to use the keyboard wired over the USB-C connector if you forget to charge it. The other difference is that this model uses Cherry MX Blue key switches which provide a clicky response.

ASUS ROG Falchion Ace 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Compact design: 65% keyboard in a 60% frame masterfully incorporates arrow and navigation keys

ROG NX mechanical switches: Lubricated stem and housing for smoother clicks and to eliminate bouncing noise respectively, fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for great, consistent keystrokes

Dual USB-C: Flexible port placement for a neater setup, and enable users to quick-toggle switch between two PCs

Better typing experience: Specially designed ROG switch stabilizer to ensure smooth keystrokes and stability for longer keys, plus ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps and built-in sound-dampening foam for improved acoustics

