You can finally buy an affordable AM5 motherboards to build your Ryzen 7000 PC

Patrick Campanale -
Best PC Gaming DealsNeweggAMD
a circuit board

When AMD launched its Ryzen 7000 processors last year, most motherboards were in the multi-hundred dollar price range. This was because more affordable options just weren’t available, even though AMD promised motherboards in the $125 range. Well, it’s now time for those who have been waiting for a more budget-friendly motherboard to start building their new PC. First up to the plate is the budget-focused ASRock B650M-HDV AM5 motherboard at $124.99, available to order today from Newegg. Wondering what all this motherboard brings to the table? Keep reading to learn more.

Building a Ryzen 7000 system has never cost less

As the first low-cost Ryzen 7000 AM5 motherboard, ASRock’s B650M-HDV is setting the tone for the rest of the manufacturers out there. You’ll find full support for all Ryzen 7000-series processors here, all the way up to the Ryzen 9 7950X. There’s 8+2+1 Dr.MOS power phase available to deliver clean power to your processor, as well as support for DDR5 6400+MHz OC RAM. While PCIe 5.0 isn’t supported on the x16 side, you’ll find two x16 4.0 slots, a x1 4.0 slot, and a M.2 Key E spot for a Wi-Fi adapter. On top of that, there’s 7.1-channel HD audio backed by Nahimic Audio and Realtek.

For storage, there are four SATA3 plugs as well as a PCIe 5.0×4 NVMe SSD slot and an additional PCIe 4.0×4 NVMe slot, giving you room for two M.2 storage drives. For other I/O, you’ll find a Front Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2 plug, support for four front USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, as well as two rear USB-A and one rear USB-C plug.

For networking, in addition to the M.2 Key E slot for a Wi-Fi chip in the future, there’s also 2.5GbE LAN available for those who want to leverage multi-gig networks. This is something that we have yet to see on many of the budget-focused motherboards, so it’s a nice addition for sure.

All of this comes in at just $124.99 shipped on Newegg, making it the most budget-friendly AM5 Ryzen 7000-series motherboard to date, and one that, from the specs sheet, we can recommend checking out for more budget-focused PC builds.

9to5Toys’ Take

Honestly, I think ASRock knocked it out of the park here. With two NVMe slots, support for AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics that are built-into the processors, and 2.5GbE, there’s not a whole lot to dislike about the motherboard. I do wish Wi-Fi was built-in, but the fact that ASRock is giving you a M.2 Key E slot to use your own adapter instead of having to take up one of the USB or PCIe slots for it is a nice alternative. Plus, it’s just a low-cost motherboard all around, making it a great option for those building a system without breaking the bank.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Newegg

AMD

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at all-time ...
Save $121 on ASUS’ L410 14-inch Ultra Thin Laptop...
1MORE’s EVO ANC earbuds deliver audiophile-grade ...
Take ROCKPALS’ 500W portable power station on your ne...
Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV is back at $210...
Save 43% on Samsung’s 2022 HW-B550 2.1-Ch. Soundb...
Anker’s MagGo charging station doubles as a MagSafe B...
ASUS’ latest ROG Falchion Ace 65% Keyboard can co...
Load more...
Show More Comments