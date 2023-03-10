iRobot auto-empty Roomba i8+ knows where it’s vacuuming with first discount to $450 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the iRobot Roomba i8+ (8550) Wi-Fi Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $449.99 shipped. Today’s deal comes in as the first discount that we’ve tracked since launch and also takes 50% off the typical $900 list price. This vacuum is perfect for keeping your home nice and clean as we head into spring. The i8+ will learn your home and navigate right to where the messes are with simple voice commands. You can say something like “Tell Roomba to clean under the kitchen table” with Alexa or Assistant and it’ll know exactly what to do. Then, after cleaning, it’ll empty itself into the automated dirt disposal system which can hold up to 60 days of debris. So, if you’re looking for a fully automated way to clean your home, this is a great choice all around. Keep reading for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $114 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, full-on mapping, or auto-empty experience here, so it’ll work slightly different than the iRobot model above. However, for those on a budget, this is a great entry-level robot vacuum to keep your home clean this spring.

As ways to automate your home goes, a smart thermostat is a great addition alongside a robot vacuum. Right now, you can pick up ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat on sale for $190. This $30 discount delivers a HomeKit-ready smart thermostat to your door ready to overhaul how your home’s heating and cooling system functions as the weather outside warms up.

iRobot Roomba i8+ Robot Vacuum features:

Vacuuming that fits seamlessly into your life. The i8+ learns your home and navigates to where the messes are, right when they happen—so you can effortlessly keep your floors clean. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa voice assistant, “Tell Roomba to clean under the kitchen table” and consider it done. After each cleaning, the i8+ empties itself into Dirt Disposal bags that hold up to 60 days of debris so you can forget about vacuuming for months. Personalized cleaning recommendations and seasonal suggestions help keep floors clean year-round, and 10x the Power-Lifting suction paired with self-emptying convenience help make life a whole lot easier.

