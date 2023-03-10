SanDisk’s pro-grade 4TB Thunderbolt G-DRIVE Desktop HDD drops to $176 (Reg. $320)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $320 $176
SanDisk G-DRIVE PRO Desktop HDD

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 4TB G-DRIVE PRO Desktop Hard Drive for $175.99 shipped. Regularly $320 and currently on sale for $300 directly from Western Digital and B&H, you’re looking at up to 45% in savings and the lowest total we can find. While this model is now matched at Best Buy, today’s deal is delivering a return to the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. No, it’s not a solid-state storage device, but it’s also far less pricey than a comparable Thunderbolt-equipped SSD for folks that need this kind of space – the SanDisk 1TB PRO-G40 we just reviewed, for example, is at $250 right now. The G-DRIVE PRO on sale here today features dual Thunderbolt 3 (20Gb/s) ports joined by a single USB-C (5Gb/s) option to support the “enterprise-class 7200RPM Ultrastar drive inside” and a notable 5-year warranty. Head below for additional details.  

If the enterprise-class specs, Thunderbolt 3 action, and rugged build on the lead deal don’t get you excited and you’re just looking for some affordable storage, the Seagate Portable 4TB External Hard Drive comes in at $125. However, if you can make do with a 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB option, we do have Crucial portable SSD options that move at much faster speeds than that starting from just $43 right now. All of the details you need are right here.

And while we are talking portable SSDs, the 9to5Toys favorite Samsung T7 2TB model just landed at a new Amazon all-time low today. The red colorway is now down at $135 shipped and there’s no telling how long it might stay there. So go give it a look while you still can as part of today’s deal coverage. 

SanDisk 4TB G-DRIVE PRO Desktop HDD features:

  • Dual Thunderbolt 3 (20Gbps) ports and a single USB-C (5Gbps) port
  • Enterprise-class 7200RPM Ultrastar drive inside
  • Daisy chaining for up to 5 additional devices
  • Powerful performance with up to 200MB/s read and 200MB/s write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • 5-Year limited warranty

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ASUS’ ROG Delta S Gaming Headset connects over US...
BLUETTI’s Spring Sale delivers up to 40% off power st...
LEGO reveals new Dy Bowser Castle set and Donkey Kong f...
Can’t make it to NYC today? Check out Nintendo...
Levi’s Friends and Family Sale offers 30% off sit...
Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger falls to $45 low (...
Smartphone Accessories: 4-pack 6-foot Nylon MFi Lightni...
Samsung’s best-selling T7 2TB portable SSD just h...
Load more...
Show More Comments