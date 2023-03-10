SanDisk’s pro-grade 4TB Thunderbolt G-DRIVE Desktop HDD drops to $176 (Reg. $320)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 4TB G-DRIVE PRO Desktop Hard Drive for $175.99 shipped. Regularly $320 and currently on sale for $300 directly from Western Digital and B&H, you’re looking at up to 45% in savings and the lowest total we can find. While this model is now matched at Best Buy, today’s deal is delivering a return to the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. No, it’s not a solid-state storage device, but it’s also far less pricey than a comparable Thunderbolt-equipped SSD for folks that need this kind of space – the SanDisk 1TB PRO-G40 we just reviewed, for example, is at $250 right now. The G-DRIVE PRO on sale here today features dual Thunderbolt 3 (20Gb/s) ports joined by a single USB-C (5Gb/s) option to support the “enterprise-class 7200RPM Ultrastar drive inside” and a notable 5-year warranty. Head below for additional details.

If the enterprise-class specs, Thunderbolt 3 action, and rugged build on the lead deal don’t get you excited and you’re just looking for some affordable storage, the Seagate Portable 4TB External Hard Drive comes in at $125. However, if you can make do with a 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB option, we do have Crucial portable SSD options that move at much faster speeds than that starting from just $43 right now. All of the details you need are right here.

And while we are talking portable SSDs, the 9to5Toys favorite Samsung T7 2TB model just landed at a new Amazon all-time low today. The red colorway is now down at $135 shipped and there’s no telling how long it might stay there. So go give it a look while you still can as part of today’s deal coverage.

SanDisk 4TB G-DRIVE PRO Desktop HDD features:

Dual Thunderbolt 3 (20Gbps) ports and a single USB-C (5Gbps) port

Enterprise-class 7200RPM Ultrastar drive inside

Daisy chaining for up to 5 additional devices

Powerful performance with up to 200MB/s read and 200MB/s write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

5-Year limited warranty

