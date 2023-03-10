Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Escapists 1 and 2, Dungeon Maker, Worms, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Friday has arrived and with it we have a solid batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps to end the work week with. And while you’re at it, check out the new all-time lows we have on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro alongside offers on the newest Mac Studio and Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. On the app side of things, highlight discounts include titles like The Escapists 1 and 2, Dungeon Maker Dark Lord, Worms Special Edition, Incredibox, S&T: Sandbox World War II, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: iJumper: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Books Read: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Nest Egg – Inventory: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Gravilocity: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blitz Football 2023: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iJumper: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SiNKR 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on The Escapists 2:

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer! Download The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout today…It would be a crime not to! Time to assess the situation and find your way out of The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakouts’ hardest prison yet the U.S.S. Anomaly!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

iRobot auto-empty Roomba i8+ knows where it’s vac...
ASUS’ ROG Delta S Gaming Headset connects over US...
BLUETTI’s Spring Sale delivers up to 40% off power st...
LEGO reveals new Dy Bowser Castle set and Donkey Kong f...
Can’t make it to NYC today? Check out Nintendo...
Levi’s Friends and Family Sale offers 30% off sit...
Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger falls to $45 low (...
Smartphone Accessories: 4-pack 6-foot Nylon MFi Lightni...
Load more...
Show More Comments