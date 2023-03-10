Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Escapists 1 and 2, Dungeon Maker, Worms, more

Friday has arrived and with it we have a solid batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps to end the work week with. And while you’re at it, check out the new all-time lows we have on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro alongside offers on the newest Mac Studio and Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. On the app side of things, highlight discounts include titles like The Escapists 1 and 2, Dungeon Maker Dark Lord, Worms Special Edition, Incredibox, S&T: Sandbox World War II, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: iJumper: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Books Read: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Nest Egg – Inventory: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Gravilocity: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blitz Football 2023: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iJumper: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SiNKR 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on The Escapists 2:

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer! Download The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout today…It would be a crime not to! Time to assess the situation and find your way out of The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakouts’ hardest prison yet the U.S.S. Anomaly!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!