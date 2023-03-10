Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World, more

Mario Day 2023 has finally arrived and Nintendo’s mustached hero of the Mushroom Kingdom is taking over today’s best game deals post. Major price drops are now live on the best Mario Switch games including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, and Super Mario Maker 2, all now starting from $39 with at least $20 in savings. You’ll also find much of the same savings on titles starring Mario’s friends and family like Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Yoshi’s Crafted World, not to mention an ongoing 50% price drop on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at $30 shipped. You can get a closer look at all of the Mario Day 2023 deals right here in our master hub alongside a host of big-time deals on the official Nintendo LEGO building kits in today’s roundup. And remember, the official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links