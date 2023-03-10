Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World, more

Mario Day 2023 has finally arrived and Nintendo’s mustached hero of the Mushroom Kingdom is taking over today’s best game deals post. Major price drops are now live on the best Mario Switch games including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, and Super Mario Maker 2, all now starting from $39 with at least $20 in savings. You’ll also find much of the same savings on titles starring Mario’s friends and family like Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Yoshi’s Crafted World, not to mention an ongoing 50% price drop on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at $30 shipped. You can get a closer look at all of the Mario Day 2023 deals right here in our master hub alongside a host of big-time deals on the official Nintendo LEGO building kits in today’s roundup. And remember, the official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Mario Day 2023 Switch game deals start now!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
***LEGO Nintendo sets now up to 50% off for Mario Day 2023
***Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit sets now 40% off
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more first-party Switch games…
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Prime Remastered now in-stock at $40
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
***Sony’s State of Play showcase: Suicide Squad, PS VR2, more
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- Incl. PSVR 2 Digital VR Mode
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- One Piece Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead (physical PS4) $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
