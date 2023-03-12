Razer’s Kraken V3 Wired USB Gaming Headset falls 59% to new all-time low of $41

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kraken V3 Wired USB Gaming Headset for $40.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 59% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating out our previous mention by $10. It has previously gone as low as $75 to $80 but has spent most of its time up at $100. Coming equipped with Razer’s TriForce 50mm drivers, the Kraken V3 Wired USB delivers “exceptional highs, mids and lows that doesn’t muddy.” There is even some RGB lighting on the earcups which can be customized in the Synapse software. Speaking of the earcups, they come covered with leatherette memory foam cushions to isolate the sound and keep the headset comfortable. The HyperClear Cardoid boom microphone will allow you to communicate with teammates while filtering out background noise. Head below for more.

While today’s deal on the Kraken V3 beats out Razer’s Kraken Gaming Headset at $45, these steep price drops don’t tend to last long so it’s worth checking out this model too. Unlike the Kraken V3, this headset is wired with a 3.5mm connector which increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. This headset also supports virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for a wireless headset option instead? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Delta S Wireless Gaming Headset marked down to $164, the third-best price to date. With the Delta S headset, you’ll have the option of connecting wirelessly with the 2.4GHz system using the USB-C dongle or over Bluetooth for even broader platform compatibility. As you’ll be gaming wirelessly here, you can expect a battery life of upwards of 25 hours with a quick 15-minute recharge netting you an additional 3 hours of gameplay. You’ll also be able to talk with teammates with the beamforming microphone implanted within the headset which means you won’t have to deal with a microphone boom.

Razer Kraken V3 Wired USB Gaming Headset features:

Color your immersion with the Razer Kraken V3—a PC gaming headset powered by Razer Chroma RGB for dynamic lighting integrated with your games and devices. Supported by advanced drivers and surround sound for lifelike audio, losing yourself has never looked or sounded this good.

