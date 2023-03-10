ASUS’ ROG Delta S Gaming Headset connects over USB-C wireless dongle or Bluetooth at $164

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Delta S Wireless Gaming Headset for $163.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 18% discount, or solid $36 price drop marks a new third-best price we’ve tracked for this model while coming within $14 of the all-time low last seen in October. With the Delta S headset, you’ll have the option of connecting wirelessly with the 2.4GHz system using the USB-C dongle or over Bluetooth for even broader platform compatibility. As you’ll be gaming wirelessly here, you can expect a battery life of upwards of 25 hours with a quick 15-minute recharge netting you an additional 3 hours of gameplay. You’ll also be able to talk with teammates with the beamforming microphone implanted within the headset which means you won’t have to deal with a microphone boom. There is AI noise cancellation here so you can feel confident in your teammates hearing you and not background noises. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the Delta S headset above, this option is wired over a 3.5mm connector. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another headset to compare against those above? We’re still tracking the CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset marked down to $119, the all-time low price. Powered by dual 50mm drivers, the Virtuoso delivers virtual 7.1 surround sound while gaming so you can hear where enemies are coming from with the detachable microphone allowing you to easily communicate with teammates. Using CORSAIR’s Slipstream Wireless technology, you can game wirelessly with the USB dongle or connect a 3.5mm or USB cable for even broader platform compatibility.

ASUS ROG Delta S Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Low-latency wireless 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connections provide greater freedom

Exclusive 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers and airtight chamber design offer immersive sound

AI Beamforming Microphones with AI Noise Cancelation ensure exceptional voice pick-up and reduce 500 million types of background noises for clear in-game communication

Lightweight design with ergonomic D-shaped ear cushions provide long-lasting comfort

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!