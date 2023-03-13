OnePlus 10T 5G packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with $156 discounts from $494 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $494.35 shipped in both Moonstone Black and Jade Green colorways. In either case, you’d more regularly pay $650 with today’s offer delivering $156 in savings. This is marking the best we’ve seen to date at $6 under our previous mention, too. Alongside the entry-level configuration, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the elevated 256GB capacity at $120 off, also delivering a new all-time low.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

One of my favorite aspects of the 10T is all of the fresh cases that OnePlus has made to complement its recent smartphone. And with $100 in savings you might as well complete the package with some extra protection. Of the batch, I am quite partial to the Glacier Mat case, which covers your handset in a slick design that doesn’t compromise keeping your device safe. It notably is also made of heat dissipation material to help keep your handset cool, as well.

All of this week’s other Android deals are now going live in our curated guide that breaks down the best smartphone discounts and more. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals for your new device, as well.

OnePlus 10T features:

OnePlus 10T 5G is the speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance. Driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm mobile platform ever developed, Evolve Beyond Speed. Discover game-changing cooling with the all-new OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System.

