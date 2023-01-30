Today’s Android game and app deals: Angelo and Deemon, Demetrios, Teslagrad, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Angelo and Deemon

Today’s Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting courtesy of Google Play. Joining the software offers, we are also tracking notable price drops on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5/Pro as well as a $40 price drop on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Demetrios, Teslagrad, Angelo and Deemon, Lanternium, Point, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Angelo and Deemon:

Join blogger Angelo and his sidekick on a wild adventure through Hell in this classic point-and-click adventure game. Inspired by the best works of LucasArts and Double Fine Productions, Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest offers a unique blend of humor, philosophy, and challenging puzzles.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 25% on HyperX’s Duo Xbox Controller Charging...
Ninja’s 2022 Foodi PossibleCooker doubles as a Du...
elago refreshes popular W3 stand for Apple Watch Ultra ...
Anker’s latest 8-in-1 USB-C dock also doubles as ...
Add the Mineral Camo SE Xbox Wireless Controller to you...
Jackery’s latest Explorer Pro power stations now up t...
Govee’s regularly $100 DreamView G1 Gaming Backli...
New Mario Bros. Movie trailer features Rogen’s Donkey...
Load more...
Show More Comments