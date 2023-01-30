Today’s Android game and app deals: Angelo and Deemon, Demetrios, Teslagrad, more

Today’s Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting courtesy of Google Play. Joining the software offers, we are also tracking notable price drops on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5/Pro as well as a $40 price drop on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Demetrios, Teslagrad, Angelo and Deemon, Lanternium, Point, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- Reminder Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- G’Luck! – 2D platformer game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Quick Volume Control FREE (Reg. $1)
- AppLock PRO FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Mental Hospital II FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Survive: The Lost Lands FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Demetrios $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $1 (Reg. $8)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Teslagrad $1 (Reg. $7)
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Point. $1 (Reg. $2)
- Lanternium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Dungeon Warfare $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Tormentum – Dark Sorrow $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- Fairy Knights $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Task Destroyer $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- The Lonely Hacker FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Battery Widget FREE (Reg. $1)
- Theme Park Simulator FREE (Reg. $1)
- Evertale FREE (Reg. $1)
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival FREE (Reg. $1)
- Black Army Sapphire Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Sproggiwood $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Last Dream (Full) $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Stormhill Mystery (Full) $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Shattered Plane $1 (Reg. $5)
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Squirrel – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Note Fighter $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Angelo and Deemon:
Join blogger Angelo and his sidekick on a wild adventure through Hell in this classic point-and-click adventure game. Inspired by the best works of LucasArts and Double Fine Productions, Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest offers a unique blend of humor, philosophy, and challenging puzzles.
