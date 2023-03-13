Grow your Siri setup with Philips Hue Color Ambiance smart bulbs at $39 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $38.97 shipped. Normally selling for $55, you’re looking at the first price cut in months at 29% off. This comes within less than $1 of our previous mention from last fall and is the third-best price to date. Delivering a brighter bulb than the standard Philips Hue releases, this higher lumen model arrives as the equivalent of a 75W tradition bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. Philips Hue makes some of the most reliable smart bulbs on the market, and its latest offering certainly embodies that after months of personal usage.

A more affordable option for getting in the Philips Hue game would be ditching the multicolor illumination and bringing home one of the Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs. This standard A19 light packs the same smart features as the more vibrant option above, but cuts back on the control features for a dimmable design. It won’t be quite as flashy as the full color option, but clocks in at $22.99 on Amazon. That’s down from the usual $26 going rate and delivers one of the first discounts in months.

If your smart home ambitions are a bit more intricate than just picking some lighting upgrades, we’re also tracking some other discounts in our smart home guide this week. Including smart climate control regulators like the HomeKit-enabled ecobee SmartThermostat, there’s also some other ambient light bundles and more on tap.

Philips Hue 75W Color Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 75-Watt bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

