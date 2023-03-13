Panasonic’s eneloop Super Power Pack includes 20 rechargeable batteries at $43 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Super Power Pack for $43.46 shipped. Normally fetching $58, you’re looking at one of the first price cuts in over a year at 25% off. It clocks in at the second-best price ever, too. Delivering a series of all the rechargeable batteries you’ll need, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at 12 AA and eight AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place, with a pair of C and D adapters to use the batteries in other gear. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Panasonic’s companion eneloop pro fast charger is now dropping to go alongside the lead bundle. Offering faster charging speeds than its standard offering, this wall adapter can refuel four of the AAs above at a time in just four hours, compared to the 9-hour speeds of the entry-level offering. Now sitting at $19.07, this is down from $25 and marking one of the best discounts to date at within cents of the all-time low.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the spring, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. This morning in particular saw Segway’s Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter go on sale with an all-time low discount attached. Landing at $604, the $196 in savings give you as good of a chance as ever to score a new EV for those upcoming spring joyrides.

eneloop Super Power Pack features:

eneloop Ni-MH ‘Low Self Discharge’ batteries utilize Panasonic’s advanced rechargeable cell technology allowing them to be recharged up to 2100 times.** These battery cells are ideal for all household products including flashlights, wireless gaming devices, digital camera flash units, and wireless mouse and keyboards.

