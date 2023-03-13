Save $100 on Apple’s just-released 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at second-best price yet

After seeing the 16-inch model go up for sale with upwards of $275 in savings attached, we’re now tracking a rare chance to save on Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Arriving to kick off the new work week courtesy of B&H, the latest portable Mac is now marked down to $1,899 shipped. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as only the third discount to date. It’s $51 under the launch savings we saw go live back in January and the second-best discount ever. There’s also up to $200 in savings to be had on other configurations right now in the spring sale, too.

All centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before. That compelling design now packs some notable improvements under the hood, with the M2 Pro processor delivering the latest from Apple Silicon to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

The M2 MacBook Air however is always worth bringing into the discussion, even with a $400 discount on the higher-end model above. It’s easily one of the most popular laptops Apple has ever released, and the new M2 chip provides a lot of power for those who don’t think they fully need the M1 Pro performance. It delivers much of the same rounded off form-factor found above, as well as MagSafe charging and the notched FaceTime camera at the top of the screen. Not to mention, you can score a $149 discount on the 256GB capacity, which drops to $1,049 at Amazon right now.

Over in our Apple guide, we’re springing forward into a new work week with a collection of price cuts across all of our favorite Cupertino company’s latest gear. From the latest in Apple Silicon that delivers up to $275 in savings on the 16-inch M2 Pro models to other form-factors, accessories, and more, the best prices of the year are now live in our usual guide.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!