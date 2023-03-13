mophie’s glossy white Apple-approved 3-in-1 Magsafe Charging Stand hits Amazon low at $53 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering the mophie 3-in-1 Magsafe Wireless Charging Stand for $52.64 shipped. Regularly $90 and still fetching as much directly from ZAGG and at the official Apple store, this is up to 41% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. Providing an Apple-approved all-white, 3-in-1 charging stand for AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone, this “charging hub is engineered to deliver up to 15W of power.” You’ll find a built-in charging pad for AirPods and magnetic charger for Apple Watch’s but you’ll need to bring your own MagSafe charging puck to the party for the iPhone stand. You’re otherwise looking at a “smooth gloss finish [that] adds a touch of style and sophistication to your home or office, blending perfectly with your setup and is easy to clean.” Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If an even more compact and streamlined iPhone-only setup will better suit your setup, check out the ongoing deals on Spigen’s MagSafe OneTap Pro desktop stands. You’ll find both the charging and non-charging models currently sitting at some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked starting from $22 Prime shipped. There’s no room here for anything but your phone, but the prices reflect that nicely. Get a closer look right here.

Hit up this ongoing deal on Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger and then scope out the price drops we are still tracking on Anker’s MagGo charging station. These unique charging solutions transform from a MagSafe stand to battery pack and are now at some of the best prices we have seen. The discounts we featured at the end of last week are still alive and well with all of the details you need waiting right here.

mophie 3-in-1 Magsafe Wireless Charging Stand features:

With dedicated spots for iPhone, Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro, you can easily charge your everyday devices in one central location with the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand (Magsafe Charger not included). The charging hub is engineered to deliver up to 15W of power to fast charge your iPhone. Just install your Apple MagSafe Charger on the stand and charge your phone in a jiffy. Compatible with iPhone 12 and other models. MagSafe compatible wireless charging stand for iPhone, AirPods Pro/ AirPods, and Apple Watch. (MagSafe Charger not included) for AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, (NOT compatible with iPhone 13 Pro).

