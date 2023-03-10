Anker’s MagGo charging station doubles as a MagSafe Battery Pack at $102, more at $45

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now heading into the weekend today by discounting its MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Battery Pack Charging Station to $102.99 shipped. Available in two different colorways, this hybrid accessory typically sells for $120 and is now on sale for the first time in months. It’s the second-best discount to date and a rare chance to lock-in $18 in savings that matches our previous mention. Delivering a unique 2-in-1 design, this MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charging station also doubles as a power bank. The main MagSafe mount can slide out to deliver 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your iPhone 14, while a secondary 5W pad below is always available at home for refueling AirPods and the like. Our hands-on review explores all of the perks of that convertible design, too. Head below for more.

After being refreshed last October, today Amazon is also offering one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new and improved MagSafe power bank. Joining the featured discount in one of three colors, the Anker MagGo 5,000mAh MagSafe Battery with Stand normally sells for $70, but is now marked down to $44.99. That’s delivering not only 36% in savings, but also a match of the all-time low. It’s the second discount period so far, and the best in over a month.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model and then head below for more.

Anker MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

With a 5,000mAh capacity, MagGo provides nearly a full extra charge for your iPhone. This allows extended productivity and 17 additional hours of video playtime. Power the portable charger in 2 hours by dropping it back on the base for an instant wireless recharge. Pass-through charging is enabled while charging your iPhone and portable charger simultaneously.

