Rare deal drops Spigen’s MagSafe OneTap Pro desktop charging stand down to $28 (24% off)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap Pro Wireless Magnetic Charging Stand for $27.99 shipped. Currently fetching a bloated $60 directly from Spigen, this model regularly sells for $37 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is 24% off the going rate, among the best prices we have tracked, and a relatively rare price drop at that. While this might not be one of those 2- or 3-in-1 models we feature regularly, it is also quite an affordable solution considering it has a built-in MagSafe charging pad and also presents quite a clean and minimalist charging station for iPhone 12, 13, or 14. The aluminum stand also provides 360-degree rotation so you can flip from landscape to portrait without removing your device as well as a tilt-able charging pad for the ideal viewing angle. Head below for more details.

When it comes to a MagSafe charging stand of this nature that features a built-in charging pad, prices don’t really get a whole lot lower, and not very often from brands we are familiar with. Having said that, it is worth quickly browsing through the latest Anker MagSafe accessory and charger sale we featured at Amazon and you’ll want to head over to this particularly deep price drop on the 2-in-1 ESR HaloLock Shift MagSafe stand while it’s just $15.

However, if you are looking for something more substantial that will also support your Apple Watch and AirPods, Belkin’s is one of the best and we are fortunately now tracking a solid price drop. We don’t see a ton of discounts hit this model either, so you’ll want to at least swing over to this morning’s deal post for a closer look while the price is right.

Spigen OneTap Pro Wireless Magnetic Charging Stand features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place using our latest OneTap Technology (Trademark)

A stable aluminum Charging Magsafe Stand with NanoTac Technology

OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 models (iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max)

Charge with maximum 360° rotation giving you the comfort you need

