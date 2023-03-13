Original Peloton Bike sees rare discount to $1,050 all-time low at $395 off, today only

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering the original Peloton Bike for $1,049.99 Prime shipped. You’ll have to pay a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Typically selling for $1,445, you’re now looking at the return of an all-time low for only the second time. Clocking in as a rare chance to save, this $395 discount is still one of the first offers we’ve seen since the fitness companion launched on third-party retailers late last fall. This also clocks in at well below the Black Friday discount, too. The original Peloton Bike is one of the most beloved options on the market for diving into curated workout classes from home and sports a 22-inch HD touchscreen display. The exercise bike comes backed by delta-compatible pedals, manual resistance control, and a suite of other tech features like stereo speakers, a built-in camera and microphone, as well as Apple Watch support. Head below for more.

Now now, I hear you. You’re not sold on the more brand name Peloton model and want to bring home a fitness companion that’s a bit more affordable. Even with the lead deal attached, brands like Echelon still undercut the pricing and have had success breaking into your home’s workout routine, too. Its EX3 Smart Connect Bike is a great option for avoiding some of the Peloton premium while bringing home a more than capable way to enjoy on-demand fitness classes. Clocking in at $650 on Amazon, this model does lack a touchscreen like the bike above, but still lets you take advantage of an exercise catalog without having to leave your house.

In-between both of the Peloton and Echelon models above, Bowflex’s VeloCore Bike is also getting in on the savings after a discount went live last week. Still up for grabs, you can save quite the enticing $1,200 on the fitness bike with its 22-inch touchscreen display in tow. Now down to an all-time low of $1,000, this is also one of the first discounts to date.

Peloton Bike features:

Peloton Bike offers game-changing cardio designed to motivate. Think of the convenience of a personal trainer and the excitement of a studio fitness class—now delivered to you at home on our stationary bike. Explore thousands of classes to vary your workouts throughout the week. Balance cycling and strength with yoga and meditation or take an audio guided walk or run outside using the Peloton App. Explore our lineup of 50+ instructors, and track your progress class after class using on-screen metrics to crush every goal you set.

