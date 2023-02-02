Save $1,200 on Bowflex’s VeloCore Bike with 22-inch touchscreen, lean mode, more at $1,000

Amazon is now offering the high-end Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $999.99 shipped. Regularly $2,200 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is a massive $1,200 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Not only are we looking at one of the biggest price drops yet on this model, but today’s deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low. There are certainly more affordable connected cycling experiences out there, but the VeloCore 22 IC delivers flagship features including a 22-inch console with an HD touchscreen that connects to your Wi-Fi to access guided workouts (1-year JRNY membership included), your Netflix account, and more. Alongside 100 levels of magnetic resistance, 4-way adjustable handlebars, and dual link pedals with toe cages, it also supports Bowflex’s Leaning Mode that allows riders to physical lean into every corner during their rides. Head below for more details.

Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Indoor Exercise Bike features:

Explore addictive workouts from home with VeloCore, the ultimate indoor cycling experience that prompts you to explore something new – every day – from a 22” console that delivers daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment, and more. But what truly sets this smooth, addictive ride is Lean Mode – an active core-engagement feature that enables you to lean left and right, transforming your stationary ride into a fun, full-body fitness experience.

