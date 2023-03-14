CORSAIR’s HS55 Stereo Wired Gaming Headset falls 33% to new low of $40 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR HS55 Stereo Wired Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 33% discount, or solid $20 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this headset model. The custom-tuned 50mm drivers allow you to hear “excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.” PlayStation 5 gamers will also benefit from support for Tempest 3D AudioTech so you can hear where enemies are coming from. While you get the benefit of surround sound gaming there, you also have access to wider platform compatibility over the 3.5mm audio connector as well. The boom microphone here features a flip-to-mute design and is Discord certified so you can be confident in your teammates hearing you clearly. Head below for more.

While you’re not currently saving any cash here, you could instead go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset at $45. Like the CORSAIR headset, the Kraken only uses a 3.5mm audio/microphone combo plug making it cross-platform compatible. The microphone on this headset retracts inside the left earcup to stay out of the way when not in use. Audio controls are also in-line with this headset rather than being on the headset itself. You still get 7.1 surround sound when you use the headset on a PC. Both headsets feature design keys to prolong comfort during long sessions.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for a wireless gaming experience instead? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Delta S Gaming Headset marked down to $160. With the Delta S headset, you’ll have the option of connecting wirelessly with the 2.4GHz system using the USB-C dongle or over Bluetooth for even broader platform compatibility. As you’ll be gaming wirelessly here, you can expect a battery life of upwards of 25 hours with a quick 15-minute recharge netting you an additional 3 hours of gameplay.

CORSAIR HS55 Stereo Wired Gaming Headset features:

All-Day Comfort: Adjustable leatherette memory foam ear cups, an adjustable headband, and lightweight construction weighing just over half a pound (273g) provide comfort through hours of gameplay.

Great Gaming Audio: High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield, with support for Tempest 3D AudioTech on PS5.

Multi-Platform Compatibility: Play on PC, Mac, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices via a 3.5mm connector, with an included Y-cable adapter for compatibility with nearly any PC.

