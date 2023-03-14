Amazon Samsung storage sale from $12.50: microSD, T7 portable SSD all-time low, more

Amazon has now kicked off a new Samsung storage sale headlined by a new all-time low on its popular T7 1TB portable solid-state drive at $79.99 shipped. Now marked down in all three colorways and joining a new low on the 2TB variant, this model sold for between $100 at $115 for almost all of last year at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. While the MSRP officially dropped to $100 after the newer T7 Shield model released, the standard T7 remains one of the most popular options and delivers similar specs overall. Most notably, the 1,050MB/s speeds, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, USB-C connectivity, and 6-foot drop protection. Head below for more details and Samsung storage deals.

Amazon latest Samsung sale now includes the 160MB/s PRO 128GB microSD card all-time low we spotted previously and combines it with the SSD offer above and a few more memory card offers. prices start from $12.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25 and are delivering a series of new all-time lows as well. Browse through it all right here.

If its the gaming-focused and RGB-equipped storage you’re after, one of the best portable SSDs out there went on sale this morning. The WD_BLACK P40 is one of the latest models in the brand’s Game Drive lineup, delivering SSD speeds at up to 2,000MB/s, impressive lighting options, and a metal-plated build back down at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Get a closer look at it in this morning’s deal coverage.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD features:

Transfer In A Flash: Transfers Files Nearly 9.5X Faster Than External Hard Disk Drive (Hdd). Reads Up To 1,050 Mb/S / Writes Up To 1,000 Mb/S On Usb 3.2 Gen 2 Supported Devices. Rohs Compliance

Samsung Recommends Users To Download The Latest Firmware Update Via The Included Portable Ssd Software 1.0 To Ensure Optimal Performance

Data Transfer Speed May Vary Depending On The User’S Pc Environment And The Types Of Data Being Transferred. Usb 3.2 Gen2 And Uasp Support Are Required For Maximum Transfer Speed (1,050Mb/S)

