Turtle Beach’s Switch-style Atom Android Game Controller returns to Amazon low at $75 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach Atom Mobile Game Controller for Android smartphones down at $74.95 shipped in all three colorways. Regularly $100, this is 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal marks the second time we have seen them down at the Amazon low as well. Designed to deliver a more comfortable physical control setup for Android users making use of Xbox Game Pass titles, other cloud services, and Google Play titles. It delivers a sort of wrap-around Nintendo Switch-like experience with your usual thumbsticks, D-pad, face buttons, shoulder triggers, and more with a wireless Bluetooth connection to your handset. The 20-hour battery life and Atom Companion app “for additional features and updates” round out the feature set here. More details below.

An obvious lower-cost solution comes by way of the popular Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android. While the latest version can come in at around the same price as today’s lead deal, the previous version is still a perfectly capable option that sells for $40 shipped on Amazon to provide a similar wrap-around approach for less.

Prefer a more traditional controller for your Android setup instead? We are now tracking the SteelSeries Stratus Duo Android controller at 33% off the going rate. you can land one at the third-best price to date, or $40 shipped via Amazon. All of the details you need are waiting right here and all of today’s best Android game deals are over in our daily roundup as well.

Turtle Beach Atom Mobile Game Controller features:

Convenient, Compact Shape Magnetically Fuses Together

Low Latency Bluetooth Connection to Android Devices

Built for Cloud Gaming on GeForce Now, Stadia, and More

One-Month Free Subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Familiar Controls for a Console Experience on Mobile

Adjustable Phone Clamps fit Most Smartphones

Long-Lasting 20-Hour Battery with Quick-Charge

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!