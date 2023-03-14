Today’s Android game and app deals: Angelo and Deemon, Contacts Widget, cress pro, more

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Just be sure to also scope out the price drops we are tracking on Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch as well as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from $550 and TCL’s unlocked 30XL smartphone. As for the apps, highlight deals include Angelo and Deemon (Full), Contacts Widget, Delivery From the Pain, Demetrios, Plancon: Space Conflict, cress pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- Marix – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Contacts Widget – Quick Dial W FREE (Reg. $1)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Delivery From the Pain $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Demetrios $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- The Last Dream (Full) $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Plancon: Space Conflict $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $2)
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Gun Tactics $1 (Reg. $2)
- Duplicate File Remover Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- cress pro $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- S&T: Medieval Wars $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Quick Reminders $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- OrbaDrone – Robot Escape $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- Infinity Dungeon 2! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tales of Illyria:Fallen Knight FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tales of Illyria:The Iron Wall FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tales of Illyria:Destinies FREE (Reg. $1)
- Teslagrad $1 (Reg. $7)
- 9th Dawn III RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- OrbaDrone – Robot Escape $1 (Reg. $2)
- Quick Reminders $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Unit Lab – Convert & Calculate $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Sketch Master HD $3.50 (Reg. $8)
More on Angelo and Deemon:
Join blogger Angelo and his sidekick on a wild adventure through Hell in this classic point-and-click adventure game. Inspired by the best works of LucasArts and Double Fine Productions, Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest offers a unique blend of humor, philosophy, and challenging puzzles.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!