Save $450 on Apple’s elevated M1 MacBook Air 1TB at low of $1,199, base config hits $800

Through the end of the day, B&H is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 1TB/16GB for $1,199 shipped. Delivering a higher-end configuration than we’re used to featuring on the regular, today’s offer lands from the usual $1,649 going rate. It’s now down to the all-time low for only the third time, which we last saw back over the holiday shopping season. Amazon also offers the entry-level model for $799.99, down from $999 and delivering an even more affordable way to get in on the savings at within $1 of the all-time low.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB or more of storage and at least 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. It really just depends on if you’d rather bring home a higher spec machine or go for the latest and greatest from Apple.

Over in our Apple guide, we’re springing forward into a new work week with a collection of price cuts across all of our favorite Cupertino company’s latest gear. From the latest in Apple Silicon that delivers up to $275 in savings on the 16-inch M2 Pro models to other form-factors, accessories, and more, the best prices of the year are now live in our usual guide.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

