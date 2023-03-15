CORSAIR’s PS5/PC-ready heatsink PRO 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD hits new low at $155

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $154.99 shipped. This model initially dropped in 2021 at $370, has more recently been siting inthe $210 range at Amazon and fetches a regular price of $195 directly via CORSAIR. Today’s deal is a couple bucks below our previous mention for the lowest price we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. Ready to upgrade your PC rig or a PlayStation 5 – now in-stock at Amazon from $400 shipped – this is a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface with an integrated heatsink to “disperse heat and reduce throttling.” This model clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s and is designed to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” Get a closer look at the experience in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost alternative come by way of the 500GB or 1TB models that are now both either matching or at new Amazon all-time lows with prices starting from $56 shipped. They deliver the same specs and feature set as the model above, just with lighter capacities and price tags.

As we mentioned above PS5 consoles are now in-stock and shipping directly from Amazon with all of the details you need on that waiting right here. But if you’re set on that front and would prefer to stay focused on some storage solutions, another solid option we are still tracking on sale is the WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s heatsink 1TB SN850X internal SSD that has is now back at the Amazon all-time low of $110 shipped. Details on that are right here alongside the rest of our ongoing storage deals.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds. High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance. Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

